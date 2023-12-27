Dosunmu recorded 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hawks.

Andre Drummond was the direct replacement in the starting five for the injured Nikola Vucevic (groin) and erupted for 24 points and 25 rebounds over 39 minutes, but Drummond's elevation to the top unit still created an offensive void on the bench that Dosunmu stepped in to fill. Dosunmu (19.6 percent) comfortably outpaced fellow reserves Jevon Carter (14.4 percent), Dalen Terry (12.2 percent) and Terry Taylor (10.4 percent) in usage, and the added offensive responsibility coupled with proficient shooting from downtown allowed Dosunmu to post his second-best scoring total of the season. Even if he continues to benefit from a small spike in opportunities while Vucevic is out for at least the next week and while Zach LaVine (foot) remains without a clear return timeline, Dosunmu hasn't shown the ability to consistently string together quality fantasy lines. Dosunmu should thus be viewed as more of a deep-league entity for the time being.