Dosunmu amassed two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 13 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 victory over the Heat.

Dosunmu has struggled to make a consistent impact, but he continues to play double-digit minutes as a backup. Since missing back-to-back games at the beginning of November due to an illness, the backup guard has averaged 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.7 minutes per game over seven appearances.