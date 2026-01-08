Dosunmu finished with 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one block across 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 108-93 loss to the Pistons.

The 24 points led the Bulls on the night, as Dosunmu stepped up in the absence of Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf). Dosunmu has scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.9 threes in 26.6 minutes during that stretch.