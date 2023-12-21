Dosunmu ended with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 win over the Lakers.

Dosunmu retreated to the bench Wednesday after starting in his last two appearances, but he was more productive on the scoreboard than he had been recently. The 23-year-old has been a stronger scorer off the bench than he has been as a starter recently, as he's scored in double figures in his last two appearances as a reserve while being held below 10 points in his last four starts. He's made nine appearances (four starts) since the start of December, averaging 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.1 minutes per game.