Dosunmu contributed 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.

It was Tre Jones who filled Coby White's (calf) spot in the first unit, but Dosunmu still handled meaningful minutes off the bench. It's also worth noting that Isaac Okoro was held scoreless over 23 minutes in his Bulls debut, perhaps leaving the door open for Dosunmu to eventually make his way back into Chicago's starting lineup.