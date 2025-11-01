Dosunmu (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Dosunmu is dealing with a left quadriceps contusion and could miss his first game of the season. If the swingman is ultimately ruled out, Kevin Huerter and Isaac Okoro are candidates for increased playing time. Over five regular-season outings, Dosunmu has averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game. He's shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc thus far.