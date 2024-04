Dosunmu is dealing with a right quad contusion and is questionable to play Tuesday versus the Knicks.

Dosunmu has not missed a game since Nov. 4, serving as a testament to his durability this season. No in-game injury was reported for the 24-year-old during Chicago's loss to Orlando on Sunday, and Dosunmu has been cooking to the tune of 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 56.5 percent shooting across his last six contests, but his status will need to be monitored.