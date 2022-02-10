Dosunmu (concussion) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves.
Dosunmu sat out Wednesday's win over the Hornets, which allowed Coby White to join the starting five. White will presumably start again if Dosunmu is out once more.
