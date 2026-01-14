Dosunmu ended with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to Houston.

Dosunmu cooled off in the loss, scoring just seven points after tallying double digits in the previous eight games. Despite this performance, Dosunmu remains a viable 12-team asset, at least until Josh Giddey returns from his hamstring injury. Look for Dosunmu to try and turn things around in what could be a favorable matchup against the Jazz on Wednesday.