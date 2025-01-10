The Bulls are optimistic that Dosunmu (calf), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington, is expected to return during the club's upcoming five-game homestand that begins this Friday and ends next Friday, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Dosunmu is ramping up his on-court activity and is expected to return sometime next week, though he should be considered doubtful at best for Sunday's game against the Kings. Another positive note, the 24-year-old cleared the treadmill sprinting piece that initially caused him discomfort, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. He'll likely still need to clear live scrimmaging before his return, but his progress thus far bodes well for his potential comeback next week.