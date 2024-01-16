Dosunmu was held out of the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Cavaliers after aggravating a shoulder injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dosunmu suffered a shoulder injury at some point during Saturday's matchup with San Antonio but was ultimately cleared to play Monday evening before aggravating the issue. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice, however, he stated after the game that he doesn't expect to miss any additional time, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.