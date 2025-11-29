site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu: Returning to bench role
Dosunmu is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Dosunmu will move to a bench role since Kevin Huerter will start at small forward. Dosunmu has been on a tear of late and is averaging 16.5 points per game over his last 10 games.
