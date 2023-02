Dosunmu had two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 100-91 loss to Orlando.

Dosunmu continues to log heavy minutes for the Bulls, and yet he finds himself well outside the top 150 over the past month. At this point, there is basically no upside when it comes to his fantasy game, outside of decent percentages. However, the fact he takes barely any shots almost negates that fact, making him a viable asset in deeper formats only.