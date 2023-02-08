Dosunmu totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

Dosunmu reached double figures in the scoring column for the fifth game in a row, but he took a slight step back in terms of efficiency, which was to be expected after he converted at an unsustainable 71 percent clip from the field over the prior four contests. Perhaps more significant than the elevated scoring production of late is the fact that Dosunmu has averaged 30.8 minutes during the last five games, though the Bulls were missing top backup Alex Caruso for two of those contests, and DeMar DeRozan (hip) sat out Tuesday.