Dosunmu totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

Dosunmu scored in double digits for the fifth game in a row, and while he struggled in terms of shooting efficient, he still posted a decent stat line with decent passing and defensive numbers. The second-year guard is averaging 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in four February contests.