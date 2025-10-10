Dosunmu logged 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes of Thursday's 119-112 preseason win over Cleveland.

Dosunmu came off the bench once again, but he saw a significant workload. Based on the preseason, it appears coach Billy Donovan is opting towards starting Isaac Okoro at small forward, but it's possible that his lineups are not set in stone. Either way, Dosunmu is a proven contributor and is likely to play a key role in 2025-26.