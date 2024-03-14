Dosunmu ended with 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 132-129 overtime victory over Indiana.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for Dosunmu after he posted nine points on 4-for-13 shooting Monday against the Mavericks. Coby White exited late in the fourth quarter with a hip injury, and with the Bulls set to play Thursday against the Clippers, Dosunmu could see a larger role on the offensive side of the floor. He's averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 37.0 minutes per game since March 1.