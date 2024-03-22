Dosunmu had 35 points (13-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to the Rockets.

Dosunmu has been thriving since moving to a permanent starting role with the Bulls, and aside from notching a career-high mark in scoring, he also reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time across his last five appearances. Dosunmu should continue to play a secondary role in the Bulls' offensive scheme, but there's no question his fantasy value will remain on the rise if he keeps taking advantage of the opportunities as he's done it lately.