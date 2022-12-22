Dosunmu accumulated nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 victory over the Hawks.

Dosunmu grabbed an offensive rebound and put home a layup as time expired, winning the game for the Bulls. It had been a tough stretch of late for the 22-year-old as he had made just five of 18 shots over the previous four games before going 4-for-6 Wednesday. For the year, he's made 50.9 percent of his shots and 32.9 percent of his three-point tries, a slight decline from his rookie season.