Dosunmu closed with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-102 loss to Oklahoma City.

Dosunmu was held to single-digit scoring totals in his five appearances ahead of Wednesday's matchup, but he had a relatively efficient performance from the floor against the Thunder while converting three of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's been relatively inconsistent for Chicago and has averaged just 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game over his last nine appearances.