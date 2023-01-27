Dosunmu supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 loss to Charlotte.

Dosunmu scored in double digits after being held to two and seven points in his last two matchups, respectively. He was efficient from the field and also secured a block for the second time in three games. While Dosunmu has been inconsistent in the scoring column for the majority of the 2022-23 campaign, he's now put up 12 or more points in three of his last five appearances.