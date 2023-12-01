Dosunmu ended Thursday's 120-113 overtime win over Milwaukee with 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals over 39 minutes.

Dosunmu moved into the starting lineup Thursday, as the Bulls were without Zach LaVine (foot) and DeMar DeRozan (ankle). Dosunmu set season highs in minutes played (39), points (14), assists (six) and rebounds (six), and he also tied his season best of three steals. Another heavy workload could be on the table for Saturday against the Pelicans if the Bulls are shorthanded again.