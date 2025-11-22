Dosunmu amassed 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 143-107 loss to the Heat.

Dosunmu entered this game on a strong run of scoring outputs, and he kept that streak going in a starting role with a 23-point performance -- a new season-high mark for him. Dosunmu has proven he can perform either as a starter or off the bench, but he's likely to return to a second-unit role Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Wizards, particularly with Coby White (calf) being expected to return after sitting out Friday's game.