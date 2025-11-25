Dosunmu amassed 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Monday's 143-130 loss to the Pelicans.

Dosunmu had established a new season-high scoring mark last Friday, Nov. 21, with a 23-point performance against the Heat, but he surpassed that mark Monday. Dosunmu has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine appearances, averaging 17.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over that span.