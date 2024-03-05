Dosunmu amassed 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Kings.

Dosunmu posted his eighth game with at least 20 points this season, four of which have come in his last eight games. He is averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals on 49.1 percent shooting, including 43.1 percent shooting from deep, over that eight-game span. Additionally, he has logged no fewer than 33 minutes in any contest over that stretch.