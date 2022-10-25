Dosunmu amassed 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 120-102 win over Boston.

Both in numbers and efficiency, Dosunmu had one of the best performances of his young NBA career in this one -- he only missed one shot from the field, was perfect from three-point range and also contributed in other categories. Dosunmu is expected to remain a starter as long as Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out, and while the return of Zach LaVine should reduce his ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities, he's still expected to be a decent fantasy contributor as long as he remains in this starting role.