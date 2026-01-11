Dosunmu delivered 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 26 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 125-107 win over the Mavericks.

Dosunmu was remarkably efficient in this game, missing just two shots from the floor and ending just two assists shy of a double-double. Dosunmu isn't expected to move into the starting lineup with Coby White and Tre Jones as the top options in the backcourt without Josh Giddey (hamstring), but that won't matter much as long as Dosunmu continues to look this comfortable off the bench. This was Dosunmu's eighth game with at least 20 points this season.