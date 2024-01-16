Dosunmu missed the entire fourth quarter of Monday's 109-91 loss to the Cavaliers after aggravating his left shoulder earlier in the contest, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists.

After scoring all of his points in the third quarter, Dosunmu likely would have been called upon for some minutes in the final period had the shoulder injury not flared up on him. Dosunmu had previously suffered the injury in Saturday's 122-116 win over the Spurs and had been listed as probable for Monday's game before being upgraded to available ahead of the opening tip. Though his inability to finish Monday's contest isn't encouraging, he'll be considered day-to-day until the team provides another update on his status. For his part, Dosunmu said after the game that he doesn't expect to miss any additional time, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.