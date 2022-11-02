Dosunmu recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 win over the Nets.

After missing the Bulls' last game with a chest bruise, Dosunmu was back in the starting five and scored in double digits for the fourth straight contest. The second-year guard has provided solid production in the absence of Lonzo Ball (knee), and he will likely continue to start at point guard for the foreseeable future with Ball still lacking any kind of timetable for his return.