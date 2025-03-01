Dosunmu (shoulder) registered 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 125-115 overtime win over the Raptors.

Sidelined for the previous three games with a left shoulder subluxation, Dosunmu returned to action in a bench role, after he had started in nine of his prior 10 appearances. The Bulls were without Nikola Vucevic (calf) and Patrick Williams (quadricep) on Friday, but with the team at full strength in the backcourt, it's unclear if Dosunmu will have an opportunity to see a dramatic increase in playing time in future contests. If his minutes remain in 20-to-25 range, Dosunmu will likely be more of a 14-team league option rather than a player who needs to be rostered in 12-team leagues.