Dosunmu remains in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the 76ers, even with Alex Caruso (ankle) returning to action.

Dosunmu has averaged 36.0 minutes per game across four starts this season, but even if Caruso is on a minutes restriction, Dosunmu is unlikely to see that level of workload Monday. Nonetheless, he remains in the starting lineup and profiles as a consistent component of the Bulls' rotation.