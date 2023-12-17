Watch Now:

Dosunmu will start Saturday's game against Miami.

This was the expectation with Alex Caruso sidelined with an ankle injury. Dosunmu will be a popular player to pick up in fantasy leagues after he scored 24 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT) with eight rebounds, five assists and one steal during Thursday's game against the Heat.

