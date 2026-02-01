This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu: Starting Saturday
Dosunmu will start Saturday's game against the Heat.
The Bulls are missing their starting backcourt of Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) for the front leg of this back-to-back set. Dosunmu has been red hot in recent weeks and will be a popular play in daily formats Saturday.