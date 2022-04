Dosunmu started the second half of Sunday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Alex Caruso was hit in the fact during the final minutes of the first half, but it's unclear if he'll be available off the bench during the second half. Dosunmu has averaged just 1.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 11.3 minutes during the first three games of the series.