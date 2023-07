The Bulls signed Dosunmu to a three-year, $21 million contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dosunmu was a restricted free agent but will stay with Chicago after playing for the franchise over the last two seasons. The 23-year-old guard averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.2 minutes across 80 games in 2022-23. Dosunmu will likely compete for backup point guard minutes with Jevon Carter behind Alex Caruso.