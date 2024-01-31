Dosunmu had 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Raptors.

Zach LaVine (ankle) is in the midst of a lengthy absence, and Patrick Williams (foot) is also expected to miss multiple weeks, so Dosunmu has started each of Chicago's past two games. He had already been trending up in fantasy prior to moving into the starting unit, and he's worth considering as a pickup -- at least for the short term -- now that he appears set for extended run for at least a handful more games. Dosunmu has posted double-digit points in eight consecutive contests, and he's averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 triples during that stretch.