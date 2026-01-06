Dosunmu finished Monday's 115-101 loss to the Celtics with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 28 minutes.

Dosunmu came off the bench alongside Coby White, and both players were more involved than starters Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter. Dosunmu, who is Chicago's utility man, has produced averages of 11.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers over his last eight games.