Dosunmu chipped in 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-102 victory over the Nets.

Dosunmu continues to play at a very high level for the Bulls. In fact, he's been a third-round value in nine-category formats over his last seven games. During that stretch, Dosunmu has posted averages of 16.9 points, 4.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.6 three-pointers on 55.4 percent shooting from the field.