Dosunmu supplied seven points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Clippers.

Dosunmu was coming off a nice 20-point outing against the Pacers on Wednesday. He was unable to carry that momentum into Thursday's game as he struggled with his shot and committed three turnovers. Still, Dosunmu has shown improvement in his third year in the NBA and is averaging a career-high 10.9 points this season. Since entering the starting lineup Jan. 28, Dosunmu is averaging 15.1 points on 48.3 percent shooting (including 41.6 percent from three on 5.7 3PA/G), 3.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 37.2 minutes per game.