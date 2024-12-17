Dosunmu notched 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 122-121 win over the Raptors.

Dosunmu didn't have his best shooting performance, as he ended with more field-goal attempts than points scored, but he salvaged his outing by posting a loaded still line and at least one tally in each of the five major categories. Dosunmu has started 11 games in a row for Chicago and has posted excellent numbers, averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in that stretch.