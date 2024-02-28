Dosunmu recorded eight points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 105-95 loss to the Pistons.

Dosunmu was unable to extend his double-digit scoring streak to seven games after a woeful shooting display, but he still salvaged his fantasy stat line thanks to his contributions in other categories. Dosunmu is not expected to lead the Bulls offensively any time soon, but his contributions in recent weeks have been admirable as he's going through his most prolific stretch of the campaign. Over his last 10 games, Dosunmu has averaged 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.