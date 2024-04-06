Dosunmu accumulated 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over the Knicks.

Dosunmu is going through the most productive stretch of his career since the All-Star break, and he extended his streak of games with 12 or more points to 10 contests. An energetic wing capable of using his physicality to make an impact on both ends of the court, Dosunmu has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game over that 10-game stretch.