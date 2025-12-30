Dosunmu racked up 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 136-101 loss to Minnesota.

Considering Coby White re-injured his right calf and Josh Giddey (hamstring) also left Monday's contest, Dosunmu could be a candidate to move into the starting lineup in the future. Dosunmu has averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 20.6 minutes per game in his last six appearances.