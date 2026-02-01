Dosunmu provided 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 victory over the Heat.

Dosunmu had an opportunity for an expanded role Saturday due to the absences of Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf). Dosunmu responded by putting together his best performance of the season, registering season highs in points, assists and rebounds to help guide the short-handed Bulls to a road victory. He could revert to a bench role in Sunday's rematch against Miami if one or both of Giddey and White were cleared to play.