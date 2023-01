Dosunmu had seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-118 win over Utah.

Dosunmu attempted only four shots all night and logged only two assists, marking three straight games he's handed out two or less. His streaming appeal still remains but he's going to have games like this where the usage just isn't there.