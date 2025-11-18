Dosunmu produced 21 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-127 win over the Nuggets.

While Kevin Huerter got the start in place of Coby White (calf), Dosunmu was the slightly more productive of the two guards thanks to an extremely efficient scoring effort, as he tied Josh Giddey for the scoring lead for the Bulls on the night. Dosunmu has scored in double digits off the bench in five straight games, averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 boards, 1.8 threes and 0,8 steals over that stretch in 26.0 minutes a contest while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor, 47.4 percent from beyond the arc and 94.7 percent from the charity stripe.