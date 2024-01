Dosunmu notched 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Dosunmu came off the bench while playing in a team-high minute total, ending second on the team in scoring and hauling in a trio of rebounds. Dosunmu has recorded 15 or more points in three of his last four games and on five occasions this year. His 32 minutes marked the eighth time this season he has taken the court in 30 or more minutes.