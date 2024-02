Dosunmu totaled 29 points (12-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 136-126 victory over the Hawks.

Dosunmu notched a new scoring career high Monday, punishing Atlanta from beyond the arc and attacking the basket with conviction. He's blossoming as a multi-dimensional offensive weapon for the Bulls, and his defensive length makes him a rising two-way player in the league.