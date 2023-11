Dosunmu (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets and won't travel with the team to Denver for Saturday's contest, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Dosunmu will miss both halves of the Bulls' upcoming back-to-back set, but he should be able to suit up for Monday's matchup against the Jazz. In his absence, Alex Caruso and Jevon Carter will be candidates for increased minutes off the bench.