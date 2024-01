Dosunmu (shoulder) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Dosunmu has been an integral part of Chicago's second unit, playing in all but two games this season and making six starts. In his last four games, he has averaged 10.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks across 20.5 minutes, including a season-high 21-point outing in his last match.